How Jadon Sancho could affect Manchester United’s Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

Manchester United’s failed pursuit of Jadon Sancho last summer could affect how they approach a potential transfer deal for his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland this year.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are keen not to get dragged into another lengthy saga with Dortmund, who made life difficult for them regarding Sancho last summer.

Despite such lengthy speculation, Sancho never ended up at Old Trafford, and United want to avoid a similarly long-drawn-out process with Haaland.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been identified as a Plan B option, though that won’t be an easy deal to get done either.

The report explains that Spurs are adamant they won’t sell their star player to a Premier League rival under any circumstances.

Whether it’s Haaland or Kane or someone else, it’s clear Man Utd could do with a top signing up front, with the club not looking too far away now from being able to compete with Manchester City.

Edinson Cavani is their only out-and-out centre-forward, but he’s 34 years of age and probably not a long-term option, so Haaland or Kane could be ideal to take United to the next level.

The Athletic add that MUFC still hold some interest in Sancho as long as Dortmund lower their asking price for the England international.

