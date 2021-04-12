His no nonsense manner as a player won him as many enemies as it did grudging admirers, and the same could be said now that Roy Keane is a pundit.

The former Manchester United captain and legend left everything on the pitch during his playing days, and his acerbic tongue now cuts today’s players to the quick if they’re not pulling their weight.

One of football’s true hard men, Keane never has and never will suffer fools gladly, with 100 percent effort expected all game, every game.

There is, however, a lighter side to his character, and Micah Richard’s is doing his level best to bring that out with the pair turning into a hilarious double act as part of Sky Sports’ weekend football offering.

Clearly, he wasn’t always the grumpy curmudgeon either.

According to the Daily Star, he was asked by Sky’s David Jones to rate the celebratory dance moves of West Ham’s Jesse Lingard, which he gave a ‘1’ before admitting he used to do much the same…

“No, I used to do this dance before, usually after a load of Bacardi and coke!” he joked.