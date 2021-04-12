The 2020/21 Premier League campaign arguably hasn’t gone as well as Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal paymasters might have expected.

At the end of last season, fresh from an FA Cup triumph at Wembley and an end to the campaign which saw the Gunners beat many of the top teams in the division, there was every reason to believe that Arsenal would go places this season.

However, they’ve never really looked like doing so.

Any decent performances and wins have often been followed by abject showings and embarrassing losses, and it’s precisely that reason why Arteta’s side are still languishing in ninth place and some 10 points from West Ham in the final Champions League place.

It’s no wonder then, that Paul Ince, speaking to Premier League Productions and cited by the Mirror, has suggested that the north Londoners need a major overhaul in their defence.

“I still think defensively they are poor,” the former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder said.

“If you look at the defence, apart from Kieran Tierney, I am looking to change three or four of them.

“No disrespect to [Rob] Holding or [Calum] Chambers or [David] Luiz, but if you want to go forward… you see where they are in the table.

“This team should be competing for Champions League places so there’s four of five new players they need to bring in to that team.”