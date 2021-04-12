Allan Saint-Maximin is a Twitter hero, and once again he probably wins the award for tweet of the weekend.

See below for his hilarious response to an Everton fan who told the Frenchman he wouldn’t even make the Toffees’ bench…

This follows Saint-Maximin’s superb performance in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Burnley.

Saint-Maximin scored a delightful solo goal at Turf Moor and deserves to enjoy himself when it comes to dealing with idiots like this!