He just can’t stay out of the headlines can he?!
If Neymar isn’t rolling around on a football pitch, missing games to go partying with his sister, or fuelling the rumours of another transfer, he’s still good copy.
MORE: Liverpool contact Barcelona over world-class star
It’s a shame that the column inches are just as often devoted to his off-field activities as his on-field exploits.
The Brazilian remains one of the best players in the world, but he doesn’t really have an off switch or filter.
— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) April 10, 2021
Perhaps he’s a product of his surroundings, but when you compare his lifestyle to that of say Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, well, there is no comparison.
On this occasion, according to the Daily Star, Neymar was caught out by watching an illegal football stream of Brazilian football whilst suspended.
Not only that, but it happened to be one which showed multiple images of semi-naked females that popped up on screen throughout the transmission.
Never a dull moment eh…