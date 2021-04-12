Manchester United are reportedly making significant progress over a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international is also a target for Real Madrid, but Don Balon now suggest Man Utd are stepping up their efforts to sign him and are making progress in doing so.

Torres has shone for Villarreal and looks like he could soon earn a move to a bigger club, with the Red Devils undoubtedly in need of more options at the back.

It was recently claimed by ESPN, via the Metro, that Torres could leave Villarreal for around £43million this summer, which could end up being a bargain if he continues to develop as he has.

Real Madrid could also do with a signing like Torres, with the club sweating over the future of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Both players are nearing the ends of their contracts, with Ramos due to be a free agent this summer, while Varane will be in the final year of his deal.

Torres could be an ideal long-term replacement, but it now looks like a move to Old Trafford might be more likely.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!