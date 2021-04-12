Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted liking a tweet from Gary Lineker talking up Barcelona wonderkid Pedri.

See below as Alexander-Arnold shows he’s clearly also a big fan of the talented young midfielder, who has recently been linked with Liverpool…

A report from the Daily Mirror has claimed Liverpool have registered an interest in Pedri, and it seems Alexander-Arnold agrees with Lineker that the teenager is going to be a superstar.

It will be interesting to see if Pedri ends up being a superstar for Barca or another club…