(Photos) Real Madrid 2021/22 home kits leaked and it's an instant classic

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid’s new home kit for next season appears to have been leaked online, and it’s a beauty.

See below for the images from the reliable Footy Headlines, with Real Madrid truly pulling off a terrific design here that’s bound to go down as a classic…

There’s only so much you can do with the Spanish giants’ classic plain white shirt, but these added strips of blue and gold really are a thing of beauty.

Real Madrid so often play stylish football, and their players will certainly be looking just as stylish when they take to the pitch next season.

