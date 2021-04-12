Man United express interest in potential £30m transfer, but top four rivals confident of striking deal

Manchester United have reportedly been one of the clubs to express an interest in a potential transfer deal for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and looks a hugely promising young talent, with a number of Premier League clubs seemingly set to scrap it out for him this summer.

However, it seems Leicester City are confident of winning the race for Soumare’s signature in a £30million deal after supposedly overtaking both Man Utd and Tottenham, according to the Daily Star.

The report states that Soumare is a long-term target for the Foxes, and they are now optimistic about adding him to their squad for next season.

United could also do with a signing like Soumare in the middle of the park, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to be in need of a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic soon enough, while some doubts remain over Fred despite some signs of improvement this season.

If Leicester can win the race for Soumare it would be another important step in their impressive rise under Brendan Rodgers.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!