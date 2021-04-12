Over the past few seasons, Raheem Sterling has proved to be one of Manchester City’s best, and most influential players.

Under Pep Guardiola, the England attacker’s game has come on leaps and bounds, and at just 26 years of age Sterling still has the best years as a professional ahead of him.

Speaking to former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, Sterling identified the secrets to his successes.

As expected, an overhaul of his personal life was a major contributory factor.