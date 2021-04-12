Menu

(Video) Manchester City linked wonderkid scores highlight-reel goal for Fluminense

Manchester City FC has their eyes on Fluminense FC wonderkid Kayky, and their interest in the 17-year-old could be going up after his latest goal.

Over the weekend, the teenager scored a highlight-reel goal that might have the English club looking to secure a deal soon.

Fluminense is competing in the Campeonato Carioca, which is the annual football championship in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The Manchester City linked forward opened up the scoring for Fluminense with an impressive goal to open up the scoring against Nova Iguaçu.

Brazilian media outlets such as Lance! have reported the sale of Kayky to Manchester City. The English club would pay €15 million, and the forward will depart next June when he’s 18-years-old.

