Video: Saint-Maximin stunner at Burnley deservedly earns Newcastle striker award

Newcastle United FC
Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and know that you’ve been beaten by a piece of exquisite skill.

That’s exactly how Burnley’s defenders must’ve felt when Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin was bearing down on them during the weekend’s fixture.

There was little any of them could do as the striker purposefully strode towards the Clarets area before cutting inside and unleashing a shot that beat the keeper all ends up.

No wonder it won the Precision Play of the Week Award.

