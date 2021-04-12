Menu

Video: Stunning Diagne pass gives Matt Phillips the easiest chance to put West Brom two up against Southampton

Southampton FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

With the greatest of respect, Sam Allardyce teams aren’t renowned for scoring goals.

However, the five they plundered at Chelsea were well deserved, regardless of the sending off of Thiago Silva.

The confidence gained from that win at Stamford Bridge could clearly be seen in their performance on Monday night against Southampton and two quick-fire first-half goals put them in pole position for another hugely important three points.

The second was created thanks to a pinpoint cross from Mbaye Diagne, leaving Matt Phillips with the simplest of chances.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

