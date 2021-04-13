“He’s an Arsenal fan so I hear” – Gunners legend insists classy Premier League midfielder “really needs to move”

Speaking on last night’s edition of Sky Sports MNF, Jamie Carragher and Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell discussed the possibility of Yves Bissouma joining the Gunners.

Bissouma, 24, who was signed by Brighton by now Ligue 1 leaders Lille, is without doubt one of the best players in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The midfielder’s performance against Everton on Monday night was both commanding and classy in equal measure, and he left the Sky Sports MNF studio very impressed.

The Express have previously linked Bissouma with a move to Arsenal, something that all Gunners fans would be open to the idea of. The prospect of having the Mali international slotting into the midfield next to Thomas Partey is utterly salivating.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell would certainly be keen to see it, as he revealed on Sky Sports MNF last night, while Jamie Carragher added that Bissouma is actually a fan of the North London giants.

Hear the full conversation below.