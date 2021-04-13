Chelsea are hoping to use Inter Milan’s financial struggles to bring Achraf Hakimi to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Don Balon.

Hakimi is one that got away from Real Madrid’s perspective, but a key figure for Inter Milan in their efforts to end Juventus’ incredible run of Scudetto wins.

While Inter do have one hand on the trophy, with Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge, there are underlying issues at the San Siro which cannot be ignored.

As was reported by the Financial Times back in February, Inter’s owners were seeking $200M in emergency funds to prevent them from going bankrupt, with the COVID-19 pandemic taking it’s toll.

While adverse financial situations at historic clubs such as Inter should never be celebrated, it could prove to be good news for Chelsea in the summer transfer market.

As per Don Balon, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Achraf Hakimi, with Inter’s desperate need for cash potentially giving the Blues a leg-up in their efforts to sign him.

Though, the report notes that Chelsea will need to pay €55M+ to get the deal done, so there’s no prospect of a fire sale at Inter – they’re still going to hold players to their full values.