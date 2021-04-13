Menu

Chelsea star becomes first since Lionel Messi in 2011 to suffer this in the Champions League in damning stat

Chelsea FC
American statistician and analyst Paul Carr has shared a damning statistic after Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Porto in the Champions League this evening.

Carr reports that Yankee superstar Christian Pulisic tonight suffered the most fouls by any player in a Champions League clash since Barcelona great Lionel Messi against Real Madrid in 2011.

It’s added that the lightning-fast Blues winger was fouled 11 times by Porto in the second-leg tie, with that number perhaps not even including moments where advantage was played by the referee.

Chelsea lost the second-leg 1-0 due to a spectacular late bicycle kick from Mehdi Taremi, but there wasn’t enough time for the Dragons to mount a shock comeback against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Pulisic and his dangerous dribbling have always attracted a large number of fouls, but being hit with the most since Lionel Messi, arguably the best player of all time, is something else.

Whilst this shows just how much of a threat Pulisic was to Porto’s defence, it’s also perhaps a little concerning that this number of fouls on the star only yielded two yellow cards – Pepe and Luis Diaz.

Los Blancos put some real hurt on Messi in the second-leg of that semi-final tie back in 2011, and still couldn’t stop the attacker being on the winning side, just like Porto with Pulisic tonight.

