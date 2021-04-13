Chelsea star becomes first since Lionel Messi in 2011 to suffer this in the Champions League in damning stat

American statistician and analyst Paul Carr has shared a damning statistic after Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Porto in the Champions League this evening.
Carr reports that Yankee superstar Christian Pulisic tonight suffered the most fouls by any player in a Champions League clash since Barcelona great Lionel Messi against Real Madrid in 2011.
It’s added that the lightning-fast Blues winger was fouled 11 times by Porto in the second-leg tie, with that number perhaps not even including moments where advantage was played by the referee.
Chelsea lost the second-leg 1-0 due to a spectacular late bicycle kick from Mehdi Taremi, but there wasn’t enough time for the Dragons to mount a shock comeback against Thomas Tuchel’s men.
Pulisic and his dangerous dribbling have always attracted a large number of fouls, but being hit with the most since Lionel Messi, arguably the best player of all time, is something else.
Sadly, Pepe did not also play in that 2011 game for Real Madrid.
He was suspended for a red card in the first leg vs Barcelona (really).
— Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) April 13, 2021
Whilst this shows just how much of a threat Pulisic was to Porto’s defence, it’s also perhaps a little concerning that this number of fouls on the star only yielded two yellow cards – Pepe and Luis Diaz.
Los Blancos put some real hurt on Messi in the second-leg of that semi-final tie back in 2011, and still couldn’t stop the attacker being on the winning side, just like Porto with Pulisic tonight.