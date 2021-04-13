Former England striker slams ‘soft’ Spurs star following recent VAR incident

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Spurs’ Son Heung-min following the attacker’s recent VAR incident against Manchester United last weekend.

Last Sunday saw two of English football’s biggest clubs go head-to-head.

Looking to gain pace on the hunt for a top-four finish, Spurs, led by manager Jose Mourinho, would have been hoping to do the domestic double over rivals United.

However, despite taking an early lead, it wasn’t to be as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils who ran out eventual 3-1 winners.

Although the game was a thoroughly entertaining watch, the biggest talking point came in the first half after Son and midfielder Scott McTominay collided in the lead-up, to what would have been, a United opener.

Edinson Cavani’s early effort was eventually ruled out after a lengthy VAR review deemed McTominay had unintentionally fouled Son.

The collision saw Mctominay catch Son with a glancing blow which resulted in the South Korean hitting the ground in a dramatic fashion.

One former pro who feels Son’s actions were unjust is ex-Villa forward Agbonlahor.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the ex-England international said: “For me, the problem with football nowadays is that players can be very soft.

“In my day, I wouldn’t have even blinked at that. If it was a punch, then fair enough. It was just a little finger to the face, you play on.

“Football’s gone really soft now. Every little touch is a foul.

“I thought it was really strange how something like that so far away and so long before the goal means the goal can be chalked off. I think VAR is very painful now.

“Justice was done for Manchester United when they won the game. It should have never been chalked off.

“Son, I agree with certain comments, you can’t go down like that. He stayed down for a long time as well.

“It’s getting silly now. Players need to man up and be stronger. They’re acting. Son wasn’t hurt, he just stayed down because he didn’t want to track back and he knows VAR will look at it and give it as a foul.

“Football’s getting very different now and it’s going to come to a stage where you can’t even tackle.”