Grealish & Salah react as Aston Villa confirm star set for surgery after picking up injury

Aston Villa captain and Egypt star Mohamed Salah have reacted to the new that Trezeguet will undergo surgery after picking up an injury in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool over the weekend.

The 26-year-old is due to go under the knife after sustaining a serious injury at Anfield with less than ten minutes remaining on the clock.

Trezeguet will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to sit on the side-lines for an extended period of time while he recovers.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday afternoon, compatriot Salah wished the Villa star a speedy recovery, with a tweet garnering 80,000 likes and a tonne of well-wishers in the replies.

I wish you a speedy recovery and will look forward to seeing you back on the field soon. pic.twitter.com/CANZM7UA48 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 11, 2021

Villa captain also reacted to the unfortunate news, responding to the Egyptian’s Instagram post with a comment saying: “Stay strong my brother, we are all with you.”

This season has been littered with devastating injures and sadly the list continues to grow with Trezeguet forced to sit out the remainder of the campaign.

Villa are up against Manchester City in their next fixture on April 21 as there’s now a short break for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals to be played.