Man City star’s representatives arrive in Barcelona ahead of potential summer move

According to recent reports, the representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero have arrived in Barcelona ahead of a potential summer move.

It was confirmed recently that the Premier League great would be ending his tenure with Pep Guardiola’s Citizens once this season comes to an end.

After joining Manchester City all the way back in 2011, Aguero has gone on to become one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards.

272 appearances in England’s top-flight has seen the timeless Argentinian rack up a whopping 181 goals.

Best known for his dramatic title-winning goal against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season, ‘Aguerooooo’ and his 10-years in Manchester will forever be a match made in heaven.

However, such is life – all good things must eventually come to an end – and that end will be the 2020-21 season.

With Aguero set to move on in the summer, much speculation has been made of where the South American could play next.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, the striker’s representatives are in Barcelona discussing a possible transfer which could happen in the ‘next days’.