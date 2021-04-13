Man United and Chelsea on red alert as Atletico Madrid prepare to offload two stars

Despite leading the race to lift this season’s La Liga title, Atletico Madrid are reportedly planning a squad overhaul in time for next season.

That’s according to El Larguero, who claim Diego Simeone is plotting several first-team departures.

Two big names tipped to move on are defender Jose Gimenez and midfielder Saul Niguez.

Although Gimenez leaving would be a shock, it could perhaps be explained by the fact his deal ends in two years time, however, Niguez’s current deal is not set to expire until 2026.

Both players have long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Gimenez rumoured to be a target for Chelsea and Niguez continually linked to Manchester United.

According to the outlet’s claims, both stars, along with the likes of Lucas Torreira (loan), Sime Vrsaljko and Víctor Machín ‘Vitolo’ could all be set for new clubs once the summer window opens.

??? La noticia con la que abrimos anoche el programahttps://t.co/ws026lSoT9 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 13, 2021

Atletico Madrid are currently top of La Liga table, one point clear of Real Madrid.