Man United fan-favourite set to reject new contract

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly set to snub a new contract and will instead look to move on once the summer transfer window opens.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba’s contract situation discussed by ex-Man United star, claims “he’s always happy”

Despite being a hugely popular figure among both the club’s staff as well as fans, Bailly is understood to be craving more first-team football.

After featuring in just eight Premier League games so far this season, the Ivorian defender continues to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favour a centre-back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

According to ESPN – due to the player’s desire for more minutes as well as growing increasingly more frustrated with his manager’s team selections, the defender is now seeking a summer transfer.

Bailly was signed to United in 2016 by former manager Jose Mourinho and although he is widely regarded as one of the club’s best defenders, a series of fitness issues have meant he’s made just 100 appearances, in all competitions.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, should he reject a new deal and not be sold, he will be eligible to speak to foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

United fans – Would you be sorry to see Bailly leave? – Let us know in the comments.

