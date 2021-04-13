Menu

Bad news for Man United and Man City in Harry Kane pursuit as European heavyweights join the race

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the signing of Tottenham captain Harry Kane, according to the Independent.

Kane is Mr. Tottenham, so the prospect of him departing North London has never really been discussed previously. However, it looks as though things could be different this time around.

The Independent report that the England striker will seek an exit from Spurs if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, and following their defeat to Manchester United, it doesn’t look likely that they will.

The report notes that Man United themselves have been linked with Kane, while Manchester City, who will lose Sergio Aguero in the summer, are also thought to be in the running to sign him.

However, the Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims that PSG, and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, have joined the race to sign Kane, which ought to be a concern for every other club involved.

Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham

Could Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino reunite at PSG?

The Parisiens have extraordinary financial firepower, and the Independent’s report mentions that it could take a figure in the region of £150M to convince Daniel Levy to part with Kane this summer.

This transfer battle looks as though it’s going to be a great one.

