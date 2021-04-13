Raiola concedes club stand in the way of Haaland’s Dortmund exit

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the Westfalenstadion, with Liverpool, Chelsea and both Manchester United and City often credited with interest.

As stated by talkSPORT, Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the Norway international – as well as the Premier League quartet.

But Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, says Dortmund do not want to sell the striker after bagging a sensational 49 goals in his first 52 games for the Bundesliga side.

“I can confirm that I’ve been in Dortmund. Michael Zorc – Dortmund’s sporting director – made very clear that they don’t want to sell Erling,” he told Sport1 (via Sky Sports).

“I respect it but it doesn’t mean that I agree. There is no war between me and Dortmund.”

It should come as no surprise Dortmund aren’t interested in parting ways with one of the most exciting names in football right now, but Raiola has a cutthroat reputation and he’ll push for what he wants.

The Dutch-Italian has arguably already made his feelings toward Haaland’s future with Die Borussen known by stating he disagrees with the decision to not sell the 20-year-old.