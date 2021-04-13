Real Madrid confirm squad for Liverpool clash with five major absentees

Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for their clash with Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos travel to Merseyside this week ahead of the evening kick-off at Anfield, but will be without five of their key players.

The most notable absentee is Sergio Ramos, but fellow stars Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane and Daniel Carvajal join their captain on the side-lines.

Take a look at the tweet below in which Real Madrid confirm their 21-man squad.

Zinedine Zidane may be forced to get a bit creative with his defensive options on Wednesday night, but it won’t be for the first time this season.

Liverpool have fitness woes of their own, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson ruled out with long-term injuries.

The Reds will get the second leg underway at 8PM BST at Anfield, but have it all to do after going 3-1 down in the first leg.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have needed to complete a dramatic comeback to progress in Europe, but they’ll have to do it all without the support of their fans in-person.