Spurs considering hugely controversial Jose Mourinho replacement

Controversially, according to recent reports, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur are open to seeing former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri succeed Jose Mourinho as the club’s manager.

Mourinho’s time at Spurs has seen a dramatic decline in recent times.

Despite getting off a decent start which included a 6-1 thrashing over Manchester United at the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, Spurs’ campaign has largely been a disappointment.

Seemingly out of the race for top-four and dumped out of the Europa League last month, the Londoner’s hopes are now firmly pinned on beating Manchester City to the Carabao Cup later this month.

In light of what has been a disappointing period, which has also seen star striker Harry Kane’s long-term future cast into doubt, manager Mourinho could also be sent packing.

According to a recent report from Rai Sport, Levy and co. are weighing up their managerial options and have even identified Sarri as a possible candidate to take over in the dugout.

Despite the initial interest though, it has been noted that Spurs’ hierarchy has yet to make formal contact with Sarri or his super-agent Fali Ramadani.

French side Marseille are also rumoured to be eyeing Sarri as their next manager.