Tottenham plotting summer swoop for €40M-rated midfielder with contract running down

Tottenham FC
Tottenham are intent on recruiting RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Spurs threatened a title charge earlier in the campaign, but tailed off, and now found themselves in danger of missing out on the top four for a second consecutive season.

While many would pin that on the stewardship of Jose Mourinho, with Spurs hardly taking any considerable forward strides under the Portuguese manager, the reality is that their squad is not as strong as their competitors.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Daniel Levy is prepared to right that wrong this summer, with Marcel Sabitzer, 27, linked with a €40M move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marcel Sabitzer is being linked with a €40M move to Tottenham.

Sabitzer has been a key part in all of RB Leipzig’s recent success, but as Todo Fichajes report, his contract is due to expire in just over a year’s time.

That provides Spurs, or any other interested party, with a shot at snatching him from the Bundesliga giants.

