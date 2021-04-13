Menu

Video: Mehdi Taremi scores sensational bicycle kick against Chelsea but no time for Porto comeback as Blues hold on

In the 92nd minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between Chelsea and Porto, the Dragons produced a moment of magic that unfortunately came too late for them to mount a comeback…

Substitutes were to combine as the ball was played into Nanu on the right-wing, the ace composed himself and floated a ball into the box, where fellow replacement Mehdi Taremi did something magical.

Taremi rifled the ball straight into the top corner with a remarkable overhead kick that left marker Reece James and Blues stopper Edouard Mendy with no chance of stopping the strike.

Pictures from BT Sport and Ziggo Sport.

Thomas Tuchel’s men ultimately managed to hold on in a relatively dull second-leg encounter.

