Arsenal and Chelsea face losing veteran stars to Lazio this summer as the Serie A giants look to add experience

Lazio eventually crashed out of the Champions League after a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages, but simply getting past the group was a big moment for them.

The most important thing for their growth is to keep qualifying for the competition and to keep trying to get a little bit further than last time, but that will only be possible if they can add further experience to the squad.

A top four spot isn’t assured at this point but they are well placed to make a challenge if they win their game in hand.

A report from our colleagues at The Laziali has indicated that one of their main goals this summer is to add an experienced defender, and a few Premier League names have been linked via a report on Italian radio station Radiosei today.

David Luiz and Thiago Silva are the highest profile targets and they would certainly bring experience and leadership, while they shouldn’t need to a pay a fee because they are out of contract in the summer.

Luiz’s situation is an odd one at Arsenal because he’s clearly valued behind the scenes and they would probably like to keep him, but he may have to leave if he still wants to play regular first-team football and Lazio would give him that option

Thiago Silva is in a similar place at Chelsea although he still looks like he will be a regular starter if he’s fit, so it could be harder to convince him to join.

Champions League football may be vital in attracting them, but it should be an attractive option for both players if they do want to move on.