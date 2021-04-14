Contract signed: Arsenal starlet to commit his future to the Gunners until 2025

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Gunners until 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Balogun, an England U20 international who was born in New York City, scored his first senior goal for Mikel Arteta’s men in the Europa League last year, at the age of just 19-years-old.

As reported by Transfermarkt, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021, meaning that Arsenal faced the possibility of losing one of their most promising youngsters without receiving a penny in exchange.

However, fear not, Arsenal fans, for Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to claim that Balogun had put pen to paper on an extension, one which that would keep him at the club for four years.

Folarin Balogun has signed his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025, done and completed. He received more than 15 proposals to sign as a free agent – Bayer Leverkusen made the biggest one. Edu Gaspar and Arteta convinced Balogun to stay and sign a new contract. ??? #AFC https://t.co/qXWfnrp5zW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2021

It now looks to be only a matter of time before Arsenal officially confirm the teenager’s new deal. That ought to help concerned Arsenal fans sleep at night, knowing that Balogun is going nowhere.