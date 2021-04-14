Menu

Contract signed: Arsenal starlet to commit his future to the Gunners until 2025

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Gunners until 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Balogun, an England U20 international who was born in New York City, scored his first senior goal for Mikel Arteta’s men in the Europa League last year, at the age of just 19-years-old.

As reported by Transfermarkt, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021, meaning that Arsenal faced the possibility of losing one of their most promising youngsters without receiving a penny in exchange.

Folarin Balogun’s Arsenal contract was due to expire in June 2021.

However, fear not, Arsenal fans, for Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to claim that Balogun had put pen to paper on an extension, one which that would keep him at the club for four years.

It now looks to be only a matter of time before Arsenal officially confirm the teenager’s new deal. That ought to help concerned Arsenal fans sleep at night, knowing that Balogun is going nowhere.

