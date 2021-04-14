Barcelona preparing fresh contract offer in hope of convincing Premier League defender to sign

Barcelona are preparing a new offer in hope of convincing Eric Garcia to re-sign for them this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

It’s quite remarkable that we’re still talking about the prospect of Garcia heading to the Nou Camp. It’s been the worst kept secret in football for some time now, but has not actually materialised.

As per Todo Fichajes, a deal was agreed in January, but after Joan Laporta was re-appointed president, the terms of the deal were reduced, which has left the parties without an agreement.

Garcia is now just a matter of months away from becoming a free agent, so he’ll be keen on getting this sorted sooner rather than later, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, he faces a fighting chance of doing so.

The report claims that Barca will submit a new offer to Garcia’s representatives in hope of finally getting this deal over the line. The Spanish centre-back will no doubt be waiting patiently for the proposal to land in his inbox.