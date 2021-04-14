Menu

Case closed: Police cease investigation into Borussia Dortmund wonderkid who allegedly locked ex-girlfriend in apartment

According to German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko  will face no further investigation after an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Ruhr Nachrichten have learned that the Dortmund public prosecutor has examined the case and decided that no further inquiries are necessary.

It’s reported that Police were called to the 16-year-old talent’s apartment last Wednesday after receiving an emergency call from Moukoko’s ex-girlfriend, who was allegedly locked inside by the footballer.

Ruhr Nachrichten add that Moukoko wished to continue a ‘clarifying conversation’ with the young lady, but then ‘unceremoniously’ locked his “ex” in the flat for as long as he could.

It’s added that the forward’s ex-partner waived the right to press charges, thereby closing the case.

Youssoufa Moukoko has started to see more action in the Borussia Dortmund first-team this season.

Moukoko is one of the most promising Under-18 talents in world football, making his first-team debut for the side spearheaded by Erling Haaland this season, he’s since made 15 senior appearances.

The Cameroonian-German prospect has seen a breakthrough campaign cut short due to a foot injury, which was suffered just over two weeks ago and will sideline the ace for the rest of the season.

