Chelsea face the SHOCK prospect of losing Thomas Tuchel this summer

Thomas Tuchel’s history does demonstrate that he’s unlikely to stay at Chelsea for more than two or three years, but it would be a real shocker if he left after a few months.

There has been an obvious improvement since he took over from Frank Lampard, but it also looks like the squad needs a few major additions before they’ll be considered as one of the favourites for the league or the Champions League again.

They simply don’t have a reliable goal scorer and that’s a major issue at the highest level, the defence still needs to find a long-term successor for Thiago Silva, an upgrade is needed on Edouard Mendy and they need a proper holding midfielder as well.

Bayern Munich already have a complete squad which is capable of challenging for everything, and it looks like Hansi Flick is going to leave this summer to take over the national team job.

It means a replacement is needed, and there are suggestions that Tuchel is someone who Bayern would consider appointing:

Bayern Munich appreciate Thomas Tuchel. However, they're aware that it is almost impossible to steer the German away from Chelsea. [@FT_Redaktion] — Williams CFC©? (@CFCNewsReport) April 14, 2021

Julian Nagelsmann has long been the darling of German football so he should be the early contender for the job, but he’s often mentioned as a candidate for Real Madrid and it’s still not clear if Zidane will stick around next season.

It still feels like there are other preferred options who would also be more easily available than Tuchel, but it’s not impossible to see him taking the Bayern job if it’s offered to him.