Chelsea identify five players who could be offered in exchange for £69m rated star this summer

Swap transfers threatened to become a regular thing again last summer as team started to struggle financially, and it looks like there could be similar speculation this year.

Chelsea have a few positions that need to be strengthened despite already having a bloated squad, so it makes sense that they might look to get rid of some players in exchange to clear space and reduce the over transfer fee.

The Metro have reported that Sevilla star Jules Kounde is one of their main targets going into the summer, but they would rather bring down his £69m price tag by swapping some players.

Five players have been identified as likely candidates, but the biggest surprise may be Hakim Ziyech who only joined the club last summer.

He’s looked bright at times and he’s struggled with injuries so Chelsea may not have seen him at his best yet, and it could be an attractive option for Sevilla to strengthen their squad.

The other four are slightly more underwhelming as Kepa, Abraham, Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko all have their issues and their stock is low just now, so the Moroccan looks like the most likely option to be considered by Sevilla.

Kounde looks like he could be an outstanding player for years to come as he’s a great all-round defender but he’s also a menace when he breaks forward, but Chelsea will need to stump up some cash on top of these players if they want to get a deal done.