Menu

Chelsea linked with Atletico Madrid star as Spanish giants prepare to cash-in this summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid will listen to offers for centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims that Atletico will be looking to freshen up their squad in the summer, but to do so, one or two key players may need to be sacrificed to bring in the necessary funds.

MORE: Man United and Chelsea on red alert as Atletico Madrid prepare to offload two stars

Jose Maria Gimenez, who has been a key figure in Diego Simeone’s defence for several years now, is thought to be one man who should be shipped on to bankroll Atleti’s reinvigoration.

Considering how difficult it is to acquire top class centre-backs at current, you get the impression that, were Gimenez legitimately on the market, there would be no shortage of interest in signing him.

Jose Gimenez has shone at Atletico Madrid and is being linked with Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Real Madrid forward wants Zinedine Zidane to remain as manager of the Spanish club
Chelsea smash Man United Champions League record after beating Porto to reach semi-final stage
Video: Absolute scenes as PSG party in the Parc des Princes dressing room after knocking out holders Bayern

Todo Fichajes report that Manchester United and Manchester City previously showed interest, but Chelsea are now the most likely Premier League side to make a move to sign him.

There is no exact figure mentioned in the report for what any interested party would have to pay to sign the Uruguayan, but it’s hard to imagine Atletico letting him go on the cheap.

More Stories Jose Maria Gimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.