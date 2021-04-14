Chelsea to cash-in on prolific loanee this summer despite current issues in front of goal

Chelsea did have a brief few months where the impressive youngsters were getting a chance to break into the team, but it feels like they’ll be looking to throw money at their problems again this summer.

One of the biggest issues has been trying to find a prolific and reliable striker, especially when it’s becoming clear that Timo Werner is not the answer.

A player who will take that role isn’t going to come cheap, so it might even make sense to cash-in on some of their impressive younger players to put towards that new signing:

Chelsea are prepared to sell Ike Ugbo on a permanent deal this summer with many clubs interested in the striker. He has decided to leave Cercle Brugge after scoring 16 goals this season on loan. Monaco, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt have opened talks to sign Ugbo. ? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2021

There’s never going to be a situation where someone like Ugbo will return and push towards a starting role at this point, so it’s probably worth letting him go when his stock is high.

He had some fairly mediocre spells with Scunthorpe, Barnsley and MK Dons, but he’s since found some real form abroad after prolific spells with Roda JC and now Cercle Brugge.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will miss Manchester City clash with a muscle injury

He’s still only 22 so there’s plenty of potential there and he’s on an upwards trajectory just now, so perhaps it would make sense to stay abroad where he’s excelling.