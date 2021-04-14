Everton and Napoli considering stunning player swap deal

This summer’s transfer window could see several top-flight defenders move teams and one potential deal currently being touted would see Everton and Napoli exchange Yerry Mina for Kalidou Koulibaly.

READ MORE: Man United make signing Borussia Dortmund star top priority for the summer transfer window

Koulibaly, 29, has been relentlessly linked with a move to a big English side for quite some now – potential suitors have in the past have included both Manchester clubs.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Senegalese powerhouse could actually end up at Goodison Park in what would be one of the most shocking pieces of business in recent memory.

The work Toffees’ boss Carlo Ancelotti is doing on Merseyside is well documented – shrewd recruitment mixed with some excellent results sees the Blues in contention for a top-four place finish.

However, in a bid to continue their impress rise in England’s top-flight, it has been noted that their Italian manager is keen to bring in a top centre-back.

It has been claimed that Koulibaly is now a ‘top target’ for the Toffees and to help the side secure their man, they could be willing to part ways with current defender Mina.