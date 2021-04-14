Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool ace insists Salah not key to Reds winning trophies but hints Alexander-Arnold is

Former Liverpool attacker Fabio Borini has spoken out about two of his former side’s best players.

Despite now plying his trade in Turkey’s top-flight for Fatih Karagumruk, Borini will perhaps be best remembered for the three years he spent on Liverpool’s books.

During a period of time which the Italian clearly looks back on fondly, and still keen to see old side succeed, Borini continues to track the performances of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Despite a recent dominating three year period which has seen the red half of Merseyside claim both the Champions League and Premier League title, their current campaign has been largely disappointing.

Currently fighting to finish the season inside the league’s top four spots, and with a 3-1 Champions League quarter-final deficit to overturn against Real Madrid, all hopes could soon be pinned on their seven remaining domestic games.

If their on-field woes and well-documented injury crisis were not enough, Klopp has recently seen two of his best players come under intense scrutiny.

Firstly, star attacker Mo Salah, who continues to rack up some remarkable goalscoring numbers, has recently seen his long-term future intensely speculated.

The Egyptian is rumoured to be unhappy at Anfield with suggestions he has emerged as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the importance of retaining Salah’s services beyond the summer window, Borini said: “It is important [to keep Salah] but not the key to keep winning trophies. The club showed the same strategy with [Philippe] Coutinho, plus to keep a player like Mo, firstly he needs to be happy to stay, then you can do all the talks.”

Another player currently feeling the wrath of the media and rival fans is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Undeniably one of Europe’s most gifted attacking defenders, Alexander-Arnold’s recent dip in form has seen England manager Gareth Southgate opt against calling him up to the national side.

When quizzed about whether or not Alexander-Arnold could make a stunning return to Southgate’s plans in time for the summer Euros, Borini was quick to heap the praise on the young full-back.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a great player who is having a difficult season,” the Italian said. “His qualities should never be in doubt but every manager makes the decisions for the best of the team. Only performances and Southgate can decide the team for the Euros.”

Southgate is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the summer Euros during the week commencing May 23.

Following the announcement, the Three Lion’s next two fixtures before the start of the Euros are scheduled to be friendlies in June against Austria and later Romania – Alexander-Arnold has until then to change his national manager’s mind.