Fears for Leicester City star who could miss summer’s Euros

Following a recent COVID-19 party breach, Leicester City’s star man James Maddison could miss out on the chance to represent his country at this summer’s Euros.

Maddison, alongside club team-mates Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury were all caught, after the Foxes’ recent Premier League match against Man City, attending a party which meant they had breached strict COVID-19 rules.

Although Barnes is currently ruled out through injury, the other three players were subsequently exiled from Brendan Rodgers’ team selection against West Ham last weekend.

Casting a keen eye over last weekend’s match which eventually ended 3-2 to David Moyes’ Hammers, England manager Gareth Southgate would have been disappointed not to get a good look at Maddison.

With the number 10 role arguably England’s most stacked position, competition to start in the summer’s Euros is notoriously fierce.

Speaking recently, Southgate has hinted that poor discipline off the pitch could cost some stars the chance to compete in a major international tournament.

“In the autumn discipline off the pitch and on the pitch created the biggest issues for us and meant we didn’t get to the semi-finals of the Nations League that we were desperate to be in,” said Southgate (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“It still annoys me when I look at that line-up – Italy, Spain, Belgium, France. It’s a brilliant line-up and games you want to be involved in.

“One of the key areas was that we didn’t have availability of players at certain times for on and off the field misdemeanours.”