Former player demands that “deluded” Newcastle United fans apologise to Steve Bruce

Safety still hasn’t been completely secured, but Newcastle do sit six points clear of relegation with a game in hand, while Fulham appear to have gone into freefall at the worst possible time with four straight defeats.

It still feels like a complete stretch to say that Steve Bruce is doing a great job at St James’ when you consider how poor they’ve been this season, but his job was to keep them up and it looks like he’s going to do that.

The long-term problems are still there as it’s hard to see him taking them any further than this, so there will be hopes that a change is made in the summer.

One of the more fascinating aspects of Newcastle in recent years has been the gaslighting of fans in the media as former players and coaches keep trying to ram the point home that they should be happy with what they have.

The Mag have looked at some comments from one of Bruce’s former player Gabby Agbonlahor, and they point to the fact that he’s called the fans “deluded” in the past.

He spoke to Talksport about Bruce’s situation after the recent win, but demanding that the fans apologise is certainly a bold move:

“I’ve said this all through the season that Steve Bruce deserved people to get off his back.

“He’s had a hard season with injuries, coronavirus affected his squad the most with players missing games.

“Once you get Callum Wilson back, once you get Allan Saint-Maximin back they’ll be a different team and it’s shown already.

“Newcastle will be absolutely fine, they’ve got no chance of going down. They will continue to get wins.

“Newcastle fans will owe Steve Bruce an apology for the way they’ve treated him.”

It really must be stressed that one positive result from Fulham could instantly put Newcastle within one game of relegation again, so it’s probably premature for Agbonlahor to be giving it the big one.