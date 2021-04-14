Menu

‘Just walks around the pitch’ – These Liverpool fans want star ‘gone’ after performance vs Real Madrid in angry reaction

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam Georginio Wijnaldum after tonight’s goalless draw against Real Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League.

Wijnaldum retained a spot in the starting lineup, which shouldn’t be a surprise as he’s one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players, and played the entire 90 minutes as Liverpool lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Some fans questioned the decision to name the Dutchman in the starting lineup earlier this evening, but they’re being pretty naive if they ever thought Wijnaldum would be dropped for such a big match.

One supporter wrote that he cannot ‘wait’ until the 30-year-old – who has been a fan favourite for much of his time at Anfield – is ‘gone’ from the club, possibly this summer due to an expiring contract.

Wijnaldum had a glorious chance right before the first-half ended, but blazed well over the bar, as another Reds fan expressed that the central midfielder hasn’t ‘done anything for months’ now.

Here is some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the result:

It’s sad to see such harsh reaction towards one of the club’s most reliable players since he joined in the summer of 2016, and perhaps some will feel that Wijnaldum is being made a scapegoat for the exit.

The Reds are now relying on a strong end to the Premier League season to secure qualification for the Champions League next term, which will be difficult as their poor start to the year has left them sixth.

Liverpool dominated Zinedine Zidane’s men tonight but just couldn’t convert their chances, some of the reaction seems slightly harsh given this tie was well and truly lost by the side’s mistakes in the first-leg.

