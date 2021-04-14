‘Just walks around the pitch’ – These Liverpool fans want star ‘gone’ after performance vs Real Madrid in angry reaction

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam Georginio Wijnaldum after tonight’s goalless draw against Real Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League.

Wijnaldum retained a spot in the starting lineup, which shouldn’t be a surprise as he’s one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players, and played the entire 90 minutes as Liverpool lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Some fans questioned the decision to name the Dutchman in the starting lineup earlier this evening, but they’re being pretty naive if they ever thought Wijnaldum would be dropped for such a big match.

One supporter wrote that he cannot ‘wait’ until the 30-year-old – who has been a fan favourite for much of his time at Anfield – is ‘gone’ from the club, possibly this summer due to an expiring contract.

Wijnaldum had a glorious chance right before the first-half ended, but blazed well over the bar, as another Reds fan expressed that the central midfielder hasn’t ‘done anything for months’ now.

Here is some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the result:

He wants to leave, but Klopp keeps playing him. Makes zero sense — RK9 (@c7haddad) April 14, 2021

I can’t wait til Wijnaldum is gone — Trap (@TrapAHolic__) April 14, 2021

I won’t rest until gini wijnaldum is gone from liverpool football club — Pongolle ? (@SaucySinama) April 14, 2021

I want Wijnaldum gone, how on earth does he justify a new contract with performances like these every week — Pierre (@JPierre118) April 14, 2021

Never want to see firmino play for the club again — Ahmet (@AhmetYSavas) April 14, 2021

Attack is dead and the worst thing is Klopp will play the exact same tactic and the same out of form players. Wijnaldum hasn’t done anything for months now, Mane the same. Any other manager wouldn’t reward them with constant starts. — Budapest FC ?? (@chielinilookout) April 14, 2021

Where do I start — ?? (@Ifcdan) April 14, 2021

Good performance but the final 3rd was awful any chance of buying a couple of strikers — the 4th officialz (@the4thofficialz) April 14, 2021

Tie was over with the 2 weird team selections. — Spen (@unrealxherdan) April 14, 2021

Absolutely NO reason to give up with 30 minutes left in a match like this, the spine has gone from this team, you’ve let the fans down tonight. Play the “injury” card all you want, it’s the front 3 that’s at fault for this, a weakened Madrid team and we can’t score 1. Disgrace. — ????? (@LFCdedoid) April 14, 2021

Can we practice finishing in training? — ? (@Guggsey) April 14, 2021

It’s sad to see such harsh reaction towards one of the club’s most reliable players since he joined in the summer of 2016, and perhaps some will feel that Wijnaldum is being made a scapegoat for the exit.

The Reds are now relying on a strong end to the Premier League season to secure qualification for the Champions League next term, which will be difficult as their poor start to the year has left them sixth.

Liverpool dominated Zinedine Zidane’s men tonight but just couldn’t convert their chances, some of the reaction seems slightly harsh given this tie was well and truly lost by the side’s mistakes in the first-leg.