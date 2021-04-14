Man United heading for summer battle with PSG for £60m rated Real Madrid star

It isn’t very often that a club allows one of their biggest serial winners to wind down their contract – But Real Madrid are at risk of that happening with French defender Raphael Varane.

Despite being with the club for 10-years and winning multiple major trophies, including a whopping four Champions League, Varane now has less than 18-months left on his current deal.

With his future in Madrid now extremely uncertain, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, long-standing admirers Manchester United will finally go after their man, once the summer transfer window opens.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid’s French World Cup winner could be available for around £60m, however, the Red Devils’ hierarchy is hopeful they negotiate that figure down.

Alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Paris-Saint Germain, the club Varane grew up support, are also credited with having an interest in the Los Blancos centre-back.

United are expected to prioritise a centre-back this summer as the club continue to sound out the ideal partner to work alongside captain Harry Maguire.

