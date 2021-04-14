Menu

Man United make signing Borussia Dortmund star top priority for the summer transfer window

Manchester United will go all out for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sancho was heavily linked with Man United in the summer of 2020, with Sky Sports reporting that the Red Devils tabled a €100M bid in hope of convincing Dortmund to part with the youngster.

However, the Bundesliga side held firm, with Sancho’s return to Manchester being prevented – for the time being, anyway.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Man United are refusing to throw in the towel in their pursuit of Sancho, with Ed Woodward plotting another move for the 21-year-old this summer.

Dortmund are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification, which could have major financial implications for the club, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Todo Fichajes note that Sancho’s release clause stands at €120M, so if that were to be paid, Dortmund would not be able to stand in his way.

Time will tell if Man United are prepared to stump up the cash.

