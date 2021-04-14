Menu

Newcastle United retail store set to close with all staff made redundant

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park retail store is set to close, with Mike Ashley making all staff redundant. 

This news comes from the Daily Mail, who believe that, while Ashley has been the man to swing the axe in this case, it’s actually as a result of requests made by the club’s proposed new Saudi ownership.

At current, as is mentioned in the report, the store outside St. James’ Park is owned by Sports Direct, with the Saudi group who are looking at buying Newcastle keen for it to be owned and controlled by the club.

MORE: Gary Neville explains why he’s changed his mind about Newcastle United

As you’d expect, the Daily Mail’s report on the matter details how the staff were ‘stunned’ to have been informed that they were losing their jobs.

The store will remain closed until further notice while refurbishments are conducted to convert it into a ‘Castore’ store, with the brand being Newcastle’s official kit manufacturer.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge boost for Arsenal ahead of season-defining week as star takes part in training after injury scare
Keith Hackett column: Red card for denial of obvious goalscoring opportunity is 30 today… but I won’t be celebrating
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will miss Manchester City clash with a muscle injury

Its sad news whenever people are made redundant, let alone in the middle of a pandemic, but this does represent a change of strategy ahead of the new era of Newcastle.

The Magpies fanbase have little choice but to, first of all hope that the Saudi takeover deal goes through, and then give them their full support as they look to build a prosperous future.

More Stories mike ashley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.