Newcastle United retail store set to close with all staff made redundant

Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park retail store is set to close, with Mike Ashley making all staff redundant.

This news comes from the Daily Mail, who believe that, while Ashley has been the man to swing the axe in this case, it’s actually as a result of requests made by the club’s proposed new Saudi ownership.

Exclusive: Mike Ashley to close NUFC retail store & make all staff redundant, informing them club’s proposed new owners do not wish to keep them (Saudi deal still subject to arbitration). Castore set to be new kit supplier & will stock refurbished store. https://t.co/iFbvuGsQYv — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) April 13, 2021

At current, as is mentioned in the report, the store outside St. James’ Park is owned by Sports Direct, with the Saudi group who are looking at buying Newcastle keen for it to be owned and controlled by the club.

As you’d expect, the Daily Mail’s report on the matter details how the staff were ‘stunned’ to have been informed that they were losing their jobs.

The store will remain closed until further notice while refurbishments are conducted to convert it into a ‘Castore’ store, with the brand being Newcastle’s official kit manufacturer.

Its sad news whenever people are made redundant, let alone in the middle of a pandemic, but this does represent a change of strategy ahead of the new era of Newcastle.

The Magpies fanbase have little choice but to, first of all hope that the Saudi takeover deal goes through, and then give them their full support as they look to build a prosperous future.