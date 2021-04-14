Menu

Photo: Two Arsenal stars absent from training ahead of Slavia Prague clash but Azeez and Balogun take part

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal will still go into the second leg against Slavia Prague as favourites to advance, but they will need to turn up this time.

A report from The Metro indicated that there were a few injury concerns ahead of this one, with Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang listed as key doubts.

Neither player has been officially ruled out at this point, but it does look like they were forced to miss the training session today:

Miguel Azeez is becoming involved with the first team on a regular basis so that is a good thing to see, while perhaps this could also be Balogun’s time to show that he’s an immediate first team option for Arteta.

More Stories Martin Odegaard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.