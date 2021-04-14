Report: West Ham could re-sign former midfielder

According to a recent report from freelance West Ham journalist ExWHUemployee, David Moyes could look to re-sign former midfielder Joao Mario.

Having previously signed for West Ham back in 2018 after making a loan switch from Inter Milan, Mario has been tipped for a reunion – this time on a permanent deal.

Two goals and an assist in 14 appearances, in all competitions, for West Ham saw Mario’s time in London’s East End short, but sweet.

However, according to journo ExWHUemployee, the club are keen to lure the Brazilian back to London in the coming months.

“We will be signing a new midfielder, I think that’s probably quite clear,” ExWHUemployee said on TWHW podcast.

“Interestingly, remember Joao Mario, the guy Moyes had on loan before. He’s out of contract in the summer. So I believe that his agent has already contacted us and said about ‘he is going to be available if you fancy bringing him back.

“So there’s a chance he could come back depending on whether Moyes thinks he can still perform in this league.”