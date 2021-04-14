Menu

Reports: West Ham, Arsenal and Leeds United striker target will cost £35m

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

According to a recent report from Football League World, Brentford have slapped a whopping £35m price tag on star striker Ivan Toney.

Toney, 25, only joined Brentford from Peterborough last summer in a deal worth just £5m.

Tasked with filling the void former striker Ollie Watkins left when he joined Premier League side Aston Villa, Toney has done excellently.

After racking up a hugely impressive 29 goals and 10 assists in just 39 appearances, so far this season, the talented forward looks to be next in line for a big move to England’s big time.

There are a handful of top tier clubs rumoured to be in the hunt for Toney’s signature, including Arsenal, Leeds United and this season’s high-flyers, West Ham United.

FLW have claimed that should the Bees sanction a summer move for their prolific marksman, it’ll cost any potential suitor a whopping £35m.

It has been noted that Brentford’s valuation comes from the fact they consider Toney to have a greater ‘Premier League pedigree’ than former star Watkins.

Do you think Toney would be a good addition to the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.

  1. Gavin says:
    April 14, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    £35M for an unproven striker? I don’t care how many goals he has. PL is a different level. Not saying he couldn’t be a revelation. But that is a lot of money to gamble just to find out

    Reply
    1. Gavin says:
      April 14, 2021 at 2:15 pm

      Footnote… when I said unproven…I mean in the PL. Just thought I would get that in before the Herberts started kicking off

      Reply
  2. Gavin says:
    April 14, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Footnote…when I said unproven I meant as a PL striker. Thought I would clarify that before the Herberts started kicking off

    Reply

