Star has already spoken to Manchester United stars about club with midfielder keen on Red Devils move

According to the Manchester Evening News, West Ham superstar Declan Rice is interested in a move to Manchester United, with the midfielder already finding out some inside information about the club.

The MEN report that in the recent international break, which saw Rice net a couple of Man of the Match awards, to find out about some aspects of United from Red Devils stars Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Rice was also part of a Three Lions squad that included United stars Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford and of course his new go-to guy in loanee teammate Jesse Lingard, who joined West Ham in January.

It’s added that the Manchester outfit have tracked Rice for over two years, with Red Devils scouts even of the belief that the former Chelsea academy talent can develop into a box-to-box midfielder.

Our friends on the latest episode of StrettyCast also revealed that talks have already been held between the Red Devils over Rice, ones that suddenly prompted a loan to the East London side for Lingard.

Tony O’Neill believes that a deal for the Hammers’ prized asset has ‘already been done’.

This comes as it’s been reported that Rice’s current knee injury isn’t as bad as initially feared…

The expected timeframe of six weeks out seen as ‘cautious’, leaving the ace with a chance to feature for West Ham in their crucial run-in, whilst it’s ‘assured’ by David Ornstein that he’ll play at the Euros.

Talk of Rice being seen as a potential box-to-box midfielder by United’s recruitment teams certainly holds credence, as the 22-year-old has developed his attacking and transition play very well this term.

There’s no price-tag for the standout defensive midfielder as of right now, whilst the MEN reiterate former United boss David Moyes’ comments that Rice is worth ‘far more’ than £100m.

Paul Pogba’s future, with noise from agent Mino Raiola claiming he wishes to leave United, is also a factor that has led the Red Devils to be in the market for a midfielder.