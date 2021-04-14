Talks held: West Ham set to offload high-earner but they will take a big loss on his £17.5m fee

West Ham fans will be hoping that the prospect of Champions League football could entice some interesting signings this summer, but they still need to clear some space in the squad.

One player who now looks certain to move on is Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko after an injury-plagued season has seen him drop down the pecking order.

At his best he is an exciting player to watch when he’s able to cut inside and get shots away, but Football.London have confirmed that talks are being held over a return to Dynamo Kyiv.

It’s suggested that he’s currently earning £100k a week so his exit will clear some serious space on the wage bill, although they’ll only manage to recoup around £5m of the original £17.5m that they reportedly spent on him.

It’s a move that makes total sense for everyone as he’ll turn 32 next season so he’s unlikely to have a long term future with the Hammers anyway, while he’ll return to the club where he made his name for the final good years of his career.

The transfer fee might not be that much but his wage can easily go towards signing a couple of top quality players for next season.