Thomas Tuchel may write off big-money Frank Lampard signing as Chelsea eye swap transfer with Juventus

You can often tell how much power a manager has when it comes to making a decision about an expensive signing from the previous regime.

If they are able to bring in their own signing to compete in the same position then it means they have plenty of power, and it looks like Thomas Tuchel could be looking to upgrade on Ben Chilwell already.

Sky Sports reported that Chelsea paid £50m to sign the former Leicester star in the summer, but Goal have since indicated that a swap deal is being eyed with Juventus which would see Alex Sandro move to Stamford Bridge.

It would be Emerson Palmieri who would go in the other direction so you imagine Chelsea may need to pay a fee on top of that, but it would leave Chilwell in an interesting situation.

Marcos Alonso has seen plenty of playing time under Tuchel so in theory that would leave three very good options for one position, so something would need to be done.

It’s possible that Alonso may be sold on or Chilwell could even play on the left hand side of a back three, so it could be tough to deal with him and Alex Sandro if they were both allowed to push forward from their defensive positions.

It’s also confirmed that Tuchel wanted to sign the Juventus star for PSG during his time there so he’s clearly a big fan, and this will be a fascinating situation to watch if it does happen.