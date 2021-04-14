Menu

Video: ‘He is no leader’ – These Liverpool fans enraged by captain Gini Wijnaldum after decision in dying moments of Real Madrid tie

In the 88th minute of this evening’s Champions League second-leg tie between Liverpool and Real Madrid, former fan favourite Georginio Wijnaldum infuriated plenty of fans with a controversial decision…

As the Reds had the ball in the final third, the Los Blancos team set up in a low block by Zinedine Zidane left just one of Jurgen Klopp’s players unattended, Gini Wijnaldum.

Marauding full-back Andy Robertson or playmaker Thiago Alcantara couldn’t shift the ball to the side’s one open option though as Wijnaldum was knelt down tying his laces.

Liverpool were 3-1 down on aggregate and needed two goals in the final minutes to spur on a comeback, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Reds tonight.

Some of the Reds faithful have taken serious offence to this moment from the man that is becoming the focus of increasing criticism, which is very sad as he was adored by the supporters before this season.

One wrote that the Dutchman, who has a contract that expires this summer and no indication of a renewal, is ‘certainly no captain’, whilst another ‘never’ wants to see with the armband ever again.

Pictures from the Champions League.

Here is how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the controversial moment:

Is some of the vicious reaction towards Wijnaldum warranted after this moment? Although he was the only open player, was it safer and smarter to get his laces sorted?

