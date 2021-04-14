Video: ‘He is no leader’ – These Liverpool fans enraged by captain Gini Wijnaldum after decision in dying moments of Real Madrid tie

In the 88th minute of this evening’s Champions League second-leg tie between Liverpool and Real Madrid, former fan favourite Georginio Wijnaldum infuriated plenty of fans with a controversial decision…

As the Reds had the ball in the final third, the Los Blancos team set up in a low block by Zinedine Zidane left just one of Jurgen Klopp’s players unattended, Gini Wijnaldum.

Marauding full-back Andy Robertson or playmaker Thiago Alcantara couldn’t shift the ball to the side’s one open option though as Wijnaldum was knelt down tying his laces.

Liverpool were 3-1 down on aggregate and needed two goals in the final minutes to spur on a comeback, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Reds tonight.

Some of the Reds faithful have taken serious offence to this moment from the man that is becoming the focus of increasing criticism, which is very sad as he was adored by the supporters before this season.

One wrote that the Dutchman, who has a contract that expires this summer and no indication of a renewal, is ‘certainly no captain’, whilst another ‘never’ wants to see with the armband ever again.

Gini Wijnaldum casually doing his laces in the 88th minute of the Champions league quarter finals.

pic.twitter.com/faHX3j93Qb — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) April 14, 2021

Pictures from the Champions League.

Here is how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the controversial moment:

He is no leader and certainly no captain. Hendo or Milner would have played on with one boot on nevermind open laces. — colm mc loughlin (@colmmcl) April 14, 2021

I don’t understand why klopp relies on him so much, and puts him captain…hes leaving in a month for money…and whenever he gets the ball he slows the game and passes back…i hope he doesn’t sign the contract now that barca don’t want him — Ameer (@emooboss) April 14, 2021

This guy has his head in Barcelona already — S (@Sid_LFC) April 14, 2021

With the captains arm band on too ? — Stephen McTernaghan (@StephenMcTerna1) April 14, 2021

Wijnaldum doing his laces up in the final third of an attack just sums him up perfectly — Harry? (@lfchxrry) April 14, 2021

Gini Wijnaldum is tying his lace in the 88th minute of a quarter final 2 goals down I never want to see him with the armband ever again — Luke (@lfcluke18) April 14, 2021

Wijnaldum doing his laces up on the edge of the box during a 90th minute attack sums him up this season, sooner he’s out of the club the better. But he’ll tweet “We go again next week” after the game and Klopp will start him again every time. — Joe Mitchell (@LFC_Joe26) April 14, 2021

Prime example of the difference without fans 89 mins Wijnaldum stopping to tie his lace when we’re on the final third chasing two goals in a champions league quarter final — Mark Bingley (@mark_bingley) April 14, 2021

Wijnaldum tying his lace when he’s the only player available for a pass, then proceeds to keep tying his lace.. been non existent on the pitch for a long time — Jurgens Reds (@JurgensReds_La) April 14, 2021

Is some of the vicious reaction towards Wijnaldum warranted after this moment? Although he was the only open player, was it safer and smarter to get his laces sorted?